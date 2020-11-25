x

Unaccompanied WWII Veteran Laid to Rest in Mission

MISSION – A Rio Grande Valley World War II unaccompanied veteran was laid to rest Thursday with full military honors.

Dozens were in attendance for the burial service of David Wilson Tarbell.

He was laid to rest at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.

