Update: Scene cleared after crash in Edinburg
Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout.
Two people were hospitalized after a crash in Edinburg Thursday morning, according to the city of Edinburg.
The crash happened before 9 a.m. at the intersection of State Highway 107 and Doolittle Road.
Officials say a man riding a Kawasaki motorcycle was approaching the intersection when he collided with a Nissan Rogue traveling northbound on Doolittle Road.
The driver of the Nissan Rogue, a 54-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries, while the motorcyclist suffered major injuries.
Both were taken to DHR Health for treatment.
The crash temporarily caused traffic to be rerouted Thursday morning.
