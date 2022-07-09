x

Update: Scene cleared after crash in Edinburg

Related Story

Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout. 

Two people were hospitalized after a crash in Edinburg Thursday morning, according to the city of Edinburg.

The crash happened before 9 a.m. at the intersection of State Highway 107 and Doolittle Road.

Officials say a man riding a Kawasaki motorcycle was approaching the intersection when he collided with a Nissan Rogue traveling northbound on Doolittle Road.

The driver of the Nissan Rogue, a 54-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries, while the motorcyclist suffered major injuries.

Both were taken to DHR Health for treatment.

The crash temporarily caused traffic to be rerouted Thursday morning.

News
Two hospitalized after crash in Edinburg
Two hospitalized after crash in Edinburg
Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout. Two people were hospitalized after a crash in Edinburg Thursday morning,... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 07 2022 Jul 7, 2022 Thursday, July 07, 2022 9:56:00 AM CDT July 07, 2022
Radar
7 Days