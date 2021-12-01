US Citizen, Mexican National Charged for Human Smuggling

UPDATE (2/2): Rosie Rodriguez is a U.S. citizen facing federal charges of harboring and transporting people in the country illegally. The second arrest was of a Mexican national.

Authorities say Rodriguez sought big rig drivers to smuggle groups from the Valley to Houston.

She's linked to a failed smuggling attempt last month. Federal agents found eight immigrants in a trailer.

Both women remain in U.S. Marshal custody.

---------------------

EDINBURG – Federal and local law enforcement conducted a search warrant and two arrests in connection with human smuggling.

U.S. Homeland Security Investigations special agents, the Edinburg Police Department, Border Patrol and Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies responded Thursday morning to a home on West Dr.

Information in the case is limited but CHANNEL 5 NEWS confirmed two women are in custody. A U.S. citizen and a woman in the country illegally were arrested in connection with a human smuggling case that happened last month.

The agency says they were tracking an organization responsible for the smuggling of humans in 18-wheelers throughout the Rio Grande Valley. HSI Supervisory Special Agent Michael Renaud says the arrests are critical to stopping criminal organizations from continuing to put lives at risk.

"This morning's arrest and search warrant take HSI one step closer to dismantling and disrupting these organizations," he says. "They utilize 18-wheelers to smuggle humans, and as we know, these types of cases place many lives in danger and it is our top priority to continue working these types of investigations."

Law enforcement seized one vehicle and other unknown items linked to the case.

More arrests could follow.

Count on us to keep you updated.