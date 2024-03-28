USPS holds public meeting to discuss moving McAllen operations to San Antonio

The United States Postal Service is seeking public input on potential improvements and future uses of the McAllen Processing and Distribution Center, including potentially moving some operations to San Antonio.

The discussion is part of a $40 billion investment strategy to upgrade and improve the postal processing, transportation, and delivery networks, a news release stated.

As part of the plan, the McAllen facility would be “modernized” as a local processing center, and some mail processing operations would be transferred to the San Antonio P&DC in San Antonio.

A public hearing was held Tuesday, March 26 at the McAllen Public Library, where many in attendance did not express support for the proposal.

Members of the local community can still submit comments regarding the proposal online through Wednesday, April 10.