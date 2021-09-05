Utah Valley Stuns UTRGV at Buzzer

EDINBURG - The UTRGV women's basketball team led Utah Valley by as many as 11 points in Thursday night's conference game.

The lead didn't last as the visiting Wolverines rallied back and hit a buzzer beater as time expired for a 57-55 win.

Coach Lane Lord's team is now 2-2 in the WAC.

The UTRGV men's team didn't fare any better on the road at Utah Valley. The Vaqueros trailed by 16 points at the half and never recovered in a 82-61 loss.

Four games into their conference slate, the Vaqueros are 1-3.