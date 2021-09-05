Utah Valley Stuns UTRGV at Buzzer
Related Story
EDINBURG - The UTRGV women's basketball team led Utah Valley by as many as 11 points in Thursday night's conference game.
The lead didn't last as the visiting Wolverines rallied back and hit a buzzer beater as time expired for a 57-55 win.
Coach Lane Lord's team is now 2-2 in the WAC.
The UTRGV men's team didn't fare any better on the road at Utah Valley. The Vaqueros trailed by 16 points at the half and never recovered in a 82-61 loss.
Four games into their conference slate, the Vaqueros are 1-3.
News
EDINBURG - The UTRGV women's basketball team led Utah Valley by as many as 11 points in Thursday night's conference... More >>
News Video
-
Landlords push tenants to apply for rent relief following end of eviction...
-
Emergency SNAP benefits extended through September
-
Alcohol more accessible with new state laws
-
Valley educators question law preventing high school teachers from teaching race
-
Brownville physicians report more Covid-positive pediatric patients