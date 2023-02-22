x

UTRGV Baseball begins year, unveil new stadium upgrades

EDINBURG, Texas -- UT Rio Grande Valley baseball opened the new year on Friday unveiling new upgrades to its facilities.

Vaqueros hosted their first practice yesterday. Click on the video above for a look at the new locker rooms, stadium artwork, and player reactions to seeing it all for the first time.

