UTRGV Baseball begins year, unveil new stadium upgrades
EDINBURG, Texas -- UT Rio Grande Valley baseball opened the new year on Friday unveiling new upgrades to its facilities.
Vaqueros hosted their first practice yesterday. Click on the video above for a look at the new locker rooms, stadium artwork, and player reactions to seeing it all for the first time.
