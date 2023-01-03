UTRGV Free Tuition Program to Better Future Valley Leaders

EDINBURG – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campus is buzzing with the possibility of free tuition in the fall of 2020.

The Tuition Advantage Program is working on providing higher education to low-income families.

According to the U.S. Census, Cameron County’s average household earnings is $36,000 and only 17.2% of residents 25 and older have their bachelor’s degree.

Hidalgo County’s average is $37,000 a household with 17.8% of people 25 and older have a college degree.

To learn how to apply for the Tuition Advantage, visit the web page.

