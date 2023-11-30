UTRGV grad student helps former fosters receive laptops

National Foster Care Month will wrap up at the end of May. A young man who spent years in the system has big dreams for his future.

In and out over five years, each move made his future less certain. He counted the days until he turned 18. He wanted out of the system.

"Foster care sometimes feel like if you're in jail. Sometimes foster parents don't treat you well. Some of them do but sometimes you don't have the best expereicnes in there as well. You don't have that support, that mentoring, that love," says Leroy Berrones Soto.

A grad student at UTRGV, he knew other former fosters needed help when the pandemic forced schools to switch to online learning.

His idea - laptops.

He reached out to Foster Angels of South Texas. They helped him when he was in the system.

Watch the video for the full story.