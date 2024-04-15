UTRGV hosts Selena Night during baseball game
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will be holding Selena Night on Saturday during the baseball game against Utah Valley at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium.
UTRGV Associate Director for Marketing and Strategic Initiatives Sara Hernandez sits down with Channel 5 News' Bella Michaels where she gives more details on what UTRGV baseball fans can expect during the game.
The first 1,000 people at the game will receive Selena cups, there will be a costume contest and a raffle for Jennifer Lopez tickets.
The game starts at 6:30 p.m.
