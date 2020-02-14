x

UTRGV Installs New Decks At Baseball Stadium

Related Story

EDINBURG - Baseball fans will have a new way to enjoy UTRGV games at the Vaqueros' stadium this season.

CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross has the details. 

News
UTRGV Installs New Decks At Baseball Stadium
UTRGV Installs New Decks At Baseball Stadium
EDINBURG - Baseball fans will have a new way to enjoy UTRGV games at the Vaqueros' stadium this season. ... More >>
1 week ago Friday, January 31 2020 Jan 31, 2020 Friday, January 31, 2020 5:46:00 PM CST January 31, 2020
Radar
7 Days