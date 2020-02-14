UTRGV Installs New Decks At Baseball Stadium
Related Story
EDINBURG - Baseball fans will have a new way to enjoy UTRGV games at the Vaqueros' stadium this season.
CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross has the details.
News
EDINBURG - Baseball fans will have a new way to enjoy UTRGV games at the Vaqueros' stadium this season. ... More >>
News Video
-
UPDATE: Convicted former Valley priest John Feit dies in prison
-
Harlingen police investigating 2 cases possibly linking to each other
-
CBP processing floral gifts at Valley ports of entry ahead of Valentine's...
-
Former La Joya mayor out on bond after pleading not guilty to...
-
Woman worried about stray dogs in Donna neighborhood