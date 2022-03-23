UTRGV lecturer encourages students to participate in politics through social media

A University of Texas Rio Grande Valley lecturer created a project to help students feel more comfortable participating in politics.

Robert Velez, a political science lecturer at UTRGV said he had the idea to use twitter to encourage students to engage more in politics.

The students in his class meet on zoom and live tweet while they watch a political informative programming. This is all in an effort to help students to express their political opinions and concerns.

UTRGV Political Science Freshman Brenda Retta said she thinks students shy away from politics due to Rio Grande Valley culture.

"I know that this isn't something that a lot of people really want to take, but if they really want to make a change for the world we live in and the communities we live in, it's better to understand the politics that are around us so that we can leave the world a better place," Retta said.

