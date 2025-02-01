UTRGV men's basketball reaches halfway point of conference schedule

The UTRGV men's and women's basketball teams are each exactly halfway through the conference season.

The men's team is coming off back-to-back home losses for the first time all season. However, things are still looking up for the program compared to last year.

At this same point last season, the Vaqueros sat with a 2-8 record in conference play. They would go on to lose the final 10 games of the season and miss the conference tournament.

This time around, in the Southland Conference instead of the WAC, UTRGV is currently in eighth with a record of 4-6 in the conference standings.

"There's a lot of season left and I know were two thirds of the way through the year or whatever it is, but you know you're looking at a season that's a lot to be told," UTRGV head coach Kahil Fennell said late last week. "I always think it's funny when people talk about bracketology and stuff like that. Like that is 100 miles away."

The Vaqueros men's basketball team currently holds a one game lead on Stephen F. Austin and Incarnate Word who sit in ninth and tenth place.

As for the women's basketball team, they sit at 5-5 and in seventh place in the conference standings prior to their Thursday evening matchup with Northwestern State.

However, the Vaqueros are only one game out of third place, with the four teams ahead of them all currently at four conference losses on the year.

The team is currently in the midst of a stretch of three games in six days due to weather postponing the Nicholls game from last Thursday to this past Monday.

"I came here to win games and win a championship," UTRGV forward Charlotte O'Keefe said after Monday's loss. in response to a question regarding her breaking the program's all-time rebounding record. "That's still out in front of us and that's our main focus."

The next time both teams will be back home is this Saturday, February 1st for a pair of matchups against Texas A&M - Corpus Christi.