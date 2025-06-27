UTRGV signs Director of Athletics Chasse Conque to extension through 2031
Related Story
UTRGV and Director of Athletics Chasse Conque have agreed to a contract extension, the university announced on Wednesday.
The deal keeps Conque with UTRGV through 2031 and additionally promotes him from vice president to senior vice president.
In the statement, UTRGV went on to detail the success the athletic department has seen since Conque took over in 2019, including their attendance increasing to over 140,000 across all sports this past year.
"I am grateful for our coaches, student-athletes, and staff that all share a passion and a sincere dedication to the success of UTRGV Athletics," Conque said as part of the statement. "Combine this with unprecedented Valley-wide support, and we have something extremely special brewing."
Conque was also key in helping bring football to UTRGV as they continue to prepare for their inaugural season this fall.
News
News Video
-
San Antonio woman dies following rollover crash involving sheriff's deputy unit on...
-
Friday, June 27, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
-
Cooling centers opening in McAllen
-
Progreso ISD trustees meet following DWI arrest of board president
-
Juvenile Justice: Cameron County authorities confronting growing rate of young offenders
Sports Video
-
RGV West All-Stars mount huge late-inning comeback to win 2025 RGV Softball...
-
RGV Sports Hall of Fame: Coach Diana Lerma
-
'Gloves & Glory' press conference held for upcoming boxing event in Edinburg
-
UTRGV signs Director of Athletics Chasse Conque to extension through 2031
-
RGV Vipers give back with 'Blocks for Books' campaign