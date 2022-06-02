x

UTRGV Soccer's Nadia Colon Gains International Experience

Related Story

EDINBURG, TEXAS -- UTRGV Defender Nadia Colon was called up to the Dominican Republic national team for the World Cup qualifying matches last month. Watch the video above to see what Nadia's experience has been like playing internationally with older competition and how she brings that to the UTRGV pitch.

News
UTRGV Soccer's Nadia Colon Gains International Experience
UTRGV Soccer's Nadia Colon Gains International Experience
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- UTRGV Defender Nadia Colon was called up to the Dominican Republic national team for the World Cup... More >>
2 weeks ago Tuesday, May 17 2022 May 17, 2022 Tuesday, May 17, 2022 7:48:00 PM CDT May 17, 2022
Radar
7 Days