UTRGV Soccer's Nadia Colon Gains International Experience
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- UTRGV Defender Nadia Colon was called up to the Dominican Republic national team for the World Cup qualifying matches last month. Watch the video above to see what Nadia's experience has been like playing internationally with older competition and how she brings that to the UTRGV pitch.
