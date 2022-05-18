x

UTRGV Soccer's Nadia Colon Gains International Experience

4 hours 2 minutes 4 seconds ago Tuesday, May 17 2022 May 17, 2022 May 17, 2022 8:48 PM May 17, 2022 in Sports
By: Bella Michaels

EDINBURG, TEXAS -- UTRGV Defender Nadia Colon was called up to the Dominican Republic national team for the World Cup qualifying matches last month. Watch the video above to see what Nadia's experience has been like playing internationally with older competition and how she brings that to the UTRGV pitch.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days