UTRGV women’s basketball team announces new additions for 2025-26 season

The UTRGV women’s basketball team announced the addition of five freshman and three junior transfers on Monday.

Erin Maguire, originally from Belfast, North Ireland, joins UTRGV after playing two seasons with Southland conference opponent Houston Christian. Last season, Maguire made 25 starts and was the team’s leading scorer with 9.4 points per game.

Jalayah Ingram, a Texas native, joins UTRGV after two seasons with McLennan in the NJCAA. Ingram helped McLennan win back-to-back North Texas Junior College Athletic conference championships.

Ivy Brown, originally from Leithfield, New Zealand, is joining UTRGV after two seasons with Florida Southwestern State. Brown helped the team win the Citrus Conference Championship and was named to the all-conference second team.

Chazlyn Dettor, a Texas native, comes from Chaparral High School. Dettor led the Chapparral Lady Bobcats to back-to-back district, bi-district, and area championships in the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.

Noa Feller, originally from Modi’in Macabim Reut, Israel, is joining UTRGV after playing internationally, competing at the 2023 FIBA U18 Women’s European Championship.

Mataya Hall is from Tulsa, Oklahoma. Hall earned All-State honors from the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association, being the fourth-best scorer in the state, becoming one of the top high school players in Oklahoma.

Elise Horne, originally from Orlando, Florida, is a three-time 7A State Champion. Horne is also a Junior Olympic Shot Put national champion in 2016.

Rylie Whitehair, joining UTRGV from Gallup High School in New Mexico, was a two-time class 4A State Champion for the Gallup Lady Bengals. Last season, Whitehair led Gallup with 17 points and 12 rebounds in the state championship game.