UTRGV Working with Staff, Students Affected by Flooding

EDINBURG – Students and staff at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley are still waiting to get damages checked out after the floods.

Last week, people were left stranded at the Edinburg campus because of the high water, which has since receded.

A UTGRV spokesman says they’re working with those whose vehicles were damaged.

6 years ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 3:21:29 PM CDT June 29, 2018
