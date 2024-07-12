UTRGV Working with Staff, Students Affected by Flooding
EDINBURG – Students and staff at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley are still waiting to get damages checked out after the floods.
Last week, people were left stranded at the Edinburg campus because of the high water, which has since receded.
A UTGRV spokesman says they’re working with those whose vehicles were damaged.
