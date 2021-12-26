Valley Bars Asking Customers to Find Safe Ride Home for New Years

MCALLEN – The number of arrests made by state troopers across the state during this year’s holiday enforcement hit 351 DWI arrests. That number is expected to go up this week.

Law enforcement wants to make sure no one is driving drunk.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS has reported at least nine different incidents of children, first responders and others who have died or been seriously injured from drunk driving crashes this year.

Some local bars and alcohol distributors want customers to take advantage of designated drivers and ride sharing applications, such as Lyft, or call a cab. AAA is also offering to tow you home, up to 10 miles, for free.

