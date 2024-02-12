Valley birders take notice of increase in rare bird sightings
Related Story
Rio Grande Valley bird watchers are wondering why they're spotting a lot of rare birds in the area.
There are even some birds that live south of the Valley that are never seen. But lately, birders have been seeing more and more birds from Central America and Mexico coming this way.
The mystery of why the increase in rare bird sightings was brought up at the Winter Wildlife Expo at South Padre Island.
"There's plenty for them to eat. It's like a smorgasbord down here," New York native Jonathan Wood said.
Wood said the food variety helps and is what makes this region especially good for birding.
But this winter, birders have counted at least 10 different sightings of rare species.
Some of them have been spotted in the Valley for the first time in more than a decade, and some never spotted here before.
Naturalist and educator at the SPI Birding Nature Center Javier Gonzalez is one of those taking a guess as to the reasons behind this.
"Some say El Niño, climate change is also a factor, I think," Gonzalez said.
Whatever the cause, it's drawing people to the Valley this year.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
News Video
-
Harlingen police investigate fatal pedestrian-involved hit-and-run
-
PVAS on the lookout for stray dogs on the loose after being...
-
Teen identified in deadly Brownsville crash
-
Neighbors react to deadly Edinburg house fire that killed one person
-
Donna man arrested in connection with robbery involving postal worker
Sports Video
-
Weslaco GBB Coach Fino reflects on 500 career win mark ahead of...
-
Brothers face off in high school boys basketball highlights 2/9/24
-
RGV now with 7 spots for State 7-on-7 Football Qualifiers
-
Coach Soto hoping to improve goalkeeping skills in the Valley
-
Edinburg North's Leal Signs Letter of Intent with Texas A&M