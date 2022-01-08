Valley Blood Drives Canceled

MCALLEN – Several blood drives in the Rio Grande Valley scheduled for this weekend were canceled due to Harvey.

United Blood Services is asking the public to help. Their goal is to collect 150 units of blood by the end of the day on Saturday.

UBS said the demand keeps their shelves bare.

“We need 174 units today. Those units need to go to all our 18 hospitals we provide blood for here in the Valley,” said UBS regional director Frank Esparza. “So, they were really needed on our shelf, and they’re not going to be there.”

If you can help, visit United Blood Services at their McAllen or Harlingen centers. They will open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. Make sure you’re hydrated and have had a meal before donating.