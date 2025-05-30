Valley Cheer Elite wins D2 Summit; honors former cheerleader

Earlier this month, Valley Cheer Elite competed at The Summit in Orlando, Florida. It's one of the biggest cheer competitions in the world. VCE took home the top prize, winning the D2 Summit title.

"I was just praying like please don't be second, and they didn't call us for second, and I remember feeling so much excitement," said Valley Cheer Elite member Giselle Juarez.

The win helped the team honor the memory of Avery Makenna. A former cheerleader who sadly passed away in a tragic accident at just eight years old in 2015. Avery would've been a senior in high school competing with VCE.

"Avery I always say was wise beyond her years you you only 8-yesrs-old. I like to say and think and give them hope and give myself hope that she was with them and she's a part of their big win," said Avery's mom, April Ortiz.

Valley Cheer Elite paid tribute to Avery by naming a team after her, 'Makenna Code Red'.

"We feel very connected to her name, that when the kids go out there and perform, they're not just representing the Valley or the gym, but they have a huge name to carry on," said VCE owner & head coach, Alex Cano.

Even after 10 years - Avery lives on with every routine, with every uniform, with every cheerleader.