Valley doctor returns after assisting in earthquake recovery efforts in Turkey and Syria

A McAllen doctor is back in the Rio Grande Valley after spending two weeks helping earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

The Syria-born Dr. Monzer Yazji said he made it his mission to go to his hometown after flying into Turkey.

While he was there, Yazji said he helped set up a long-term rehab facility for children.

“I committed to children there,” Yazji said. “We now have hundreds of children that I met personally — some of them in our hospital — that they have severe injuries and need multiple surgeries."

Yazji said a team of doctors from the Valley are planning to leave to Turkey next week.