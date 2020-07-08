Valley doctor tests positive for COVID-19 for second time

A doctor in the Rio Grande Valley is in a fight with COVID-19 for the second time.

Dr. Martha Cano first tested positive for the virus back in April. She was cleared to go back to work after receiving two negative results. She also tested negative for COVID-19 antibodies that would give her temporary immunity.

A few weeks ago, she tested positive for the coronavirus.

“One evening again, I developed fever, chills and then a severe headache the next day,” Dr. Cano described. “I thought — this can’t be happening again.”

She believes the reason why antibodies weren’t found in her system may have something to do with the severity of the disease.

