Valley high school students attend hurricane tracking session

The National Tropical Weather Conference is underway at South Padre Island, and Valley high school students joined meteorologists, scientists and storm chasers at the event.

The dozens of students sat down with experts to learn all about hurricanes, and the importance of tracking them.

First Warn Five Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith is one of the organizers of the conference

“They're in there learning from the best of the best in hurricane meteorology,” Smith said. “With these speakers, they just come in and blow these kids away because their experiences are unparalleled in the industry."

The conference usually focuses on the upcoming hurricane season, but this year they’re getting local high school students to attract students to the field of meteorology.

The National Tropical Weather Conference wraps up on Friday, April 14.

