Valley International Airport sees flight surge for the holiday week
Hundreds of people in the Rio Grande Valley are packing their bags to fly this Fourth of July weekend.
The Valley International Airport in Harlingen is expecting to see about 1,500 passengers every day this week.
"This week is super busy, as you may expect," Valley International Airport in Harlingen Commercial Director Nicolas Mirman said.
Mirman says Thanksgiving and the Fourth of July weekend are the busiest times of the year.
This week, the airport is expecting around 10,000 people to come through, that's around 1,500 people a day.
"It's a record setting for the airport for this time of year. It is up about 10 to 12 percent versus last year on passengers," Mirman said. "We also have more seats and there are way more passengers, which as a result the flights are way fuller."
To make sure you have a smooth trip, experts recommend getting to the airport at least two to three hours before your flight.
You can also check online if your flight may be experiencing any delays by clicking here.
