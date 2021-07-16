Valley leaders weigh in on Texas voting rights protest

Texas House Democrats remain in Washington D.C. after they flew out this week in protest of a state Senate-approved GOP-led voting bill.

On day three of the fly-out, State Rep. Alex Dominguez (D-Brownsville) said things are getting out of hand.

“I have gotten a number of very nasty calls to my law office, to my state office,” Dominguez said. “They’re calling me a dumb Mexican and that I should go back to Mexico. Those people are supporting this bill. Those people are supporting Governor Abbott.”

The Democrats paid for their flights and hotel stays through donations made to the House Democratic Caucus, Dominguez said, adding that “no one is out having a good time in Washington.”

During a press conference with several Texas Democrats Wednesday morning, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar called for a change in priorities in Texas politics.

“We say build the electric grid, not the wall,” Cuellar said.

On Tuesday, Gov. Abbott tweeted that Texas is making it easier to vote and harder to cheat.

