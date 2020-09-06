Valley Made, Local Strong: Health Care Unlimited

For 30 years they have helped keep residents in the Rio Grande Valley healthy, and they plan to keep at it for at least another 30 years.

Joseph Ramon III wanted to give back to the place that gave him so much, and he saw a need for home health care agencies.

Seeing that need along with his love for pharmacy and medicine sparked an idea.

"I had the opportunity to do some specialized pharmacy which is the home infusion," said Ramon.

That knowledge of home infusion is how he started Health Care Unlimited, and the business has grown ever since, offering home health care to 19 of Texas's South-most Counties.

