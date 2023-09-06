Valley Made, Local Strong: Uncle Chops Smokehouse Burgers

WESLACO — A food truck down Border Avenue in Weslaco can be easily missed if people aren’t paying attention.

Uncle Chops Smokehouse Burgers has more to offer than the typical food truck experience with five signature burgers.

“They’re all made out of our seven-ounce patty. We grind brisket, make seven-ounce patties out of them and smoke them with mesquite and oak, and we build our burgers,” said Chris Cuellar, the owner.

Cuellar plans to expand out of the food truck into a food court and beer garden establishment.

The food truck is located at 200 South Border Avenue in Weslaco and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Watch the video above for the full Valley Made, Local Strong story.