Valley School District Promoting Student Safety Using Fire Hose Technique

MISSION – A recent donation of used fire hoses is being used by a Rio Grande Valley district to protect their students.

Sharyland ISD received the donation from the Active Shooter Awareness Program, which is run by Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

KRGV’s Cecilia Gutierrez spoke with an assistant superintendent who says student safety is their number one priority.

"At least 99 percent of our staff at our district is fully trained on active shooter response and just safety in general,” says Carolyn Mendiola, assistant superintendent for human resources and student services.

The district is using the hose to stop a potential intruder from coming into a classroom if faced with that situation.

The hose would slide over the arm of the door to prevent it from opening.

