Valley school districts on alert in response to nationwide TikTok threat

School districts in the Rio Grande Valley are on alert Friday in response to viral posts on TikTok warning about threats at schools across the country.

The Department of Homeland Security said Friday that it does not have any information indicating that specific threats are credible, but encourage communities to stay alert.

School districts in La Joya, PSJA, and Roma have said that they are aware of the posts circulating on social media, and have increased security as a precautionary measure.

While the posts on TikTok are not specific to any schools in the Rio Grande Valley, schools districts say they take matters of safety very seriously.

All districts encourage students and parents to report any suspicious behavior to authorities.

School districts across the country have stepped up security efforts in response to the viral posts as officials assured parents that the posts were not credible, the Associated Press reported.

The social media platform TikTok said in a tweet it is working with law enforcement to look into the warnings, adding that it has not found evidence of the threats spreading via TikTok.