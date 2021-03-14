x

Valley school districts to receive more than $920 million in federal funding

As part of $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill signed into law Thursday, more than a dozen local school districts will receive $920,367,000 million to reopen their campuses.

In a Friday news release, Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (D-McAllen) announced 16 local Title 1 schools are receiving the funds as part of nearly $130 billion in K-12 funding from the American Rescue Plan.

School districts in the Rio Grande Valley expected to receive funding include:

Donna ISD: $98,920,000

Edcouch-Elsa ISD: $28,035,000

Edinburg CISD: $146,261,000

Hidalgo ISD: $10,141,000

La Joya ISD: $160,563,000 

La Villa ISD: $2,453,000

Lyford CISD: $6,392,000

McAllen ISD: $107,224,000

Mercedes ISD: $29,927,000

Mission CISD: $76,472,000

Monte Alto ISD: $4,225,000

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD: $131,483,000

Progreso ISD: $8,939,000 

Sharyland ISD: $24,856,000

Valley View ISD: $16,978,000

Weslaco ISD: $67,498,000

These funds come after state and local education leaders across the country expressed the urgent need for more resources to cope with the pandemic, Gonzalez said in a news release.

“These funds are intended to help reopen schools and provide a safe and healthy learning environment for students, teachers, administrators and our essential workers,” Congressman Gonzalez stated in the news release. “These federal funds will help school districts navigate our new reality.” 

