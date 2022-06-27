Valley teen could face 20 years in prison in connection with IHOP stabbing

The Hidalgo County District Attorney's Office is recommending a Valley teen serve 20 years in prison — nearly four months after he's accused of stabbing another teen in Edinburg.

The recommendation came during a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday.

Aaron Rivas, 17, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Rivas was arrested in February after being accused of stabbing 19-year-old Christopher Rios multiple times outside of an IHOP restaurant in Edinburg. Rios survived the attack.

Rivas is expected to be back in court on June 29.

