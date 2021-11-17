Valley teen speaks out after attending deadly Houston music festival

A Valley teen was among the estimated 50,000 people attending the Houston music festival Astroworld, where a deadly stampede left eight people dead and hundreds injured.

Mission teen Alberto Fuentes says he and a group of friends were looking forward to the festival after attending it two years ago. But they never imagined the situation they'd find themselves in hours into the concert.

"There were bodies— people were just—" Fuentes said. "Some guy [was] getting carried— they were just slapping him and slapping him and slapping him. He had hand marks on his face, and he just wouldn't wake up."

Fuentes says the mosh pit was rough the first time he attended the concert in 2019, but this year was different.

"A big mosh pit opened up, and I got sucked in, right in the middle," Fuentes said. "I just made a run for it. I just pushed. I found a way to get out of there just because of what I had just seen."

