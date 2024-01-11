Valley Veteran Seeks Answers Involving Recompense of Warranted Item

PHARR – A Rio Grande Valley veteran is looking for answers after the salesman who sold him his two-year warranted steam cleaner can’t be contacted.

Ruben Espinoza says he purchased the steam cleaner in July 2018.

"The sales rep did his demonstration for approximately an hour and a half, two hours, and my sister said she liked it. It would cut down on the cleaning time of my house," says Espinoza.

He says he purchased the steam cleaner from Carlos Nunez, a former marine; Espinoza thought he could trust him.

However, the steamer stopped working at the end of 2018 with about a year left of warranty.

Espinoza says he called Nunez every week for the last five months and even filed a dispute against the charge through his bank.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS went searching for Nunez with Blue Planet Distribution.

The business is now closed and the two numbers associated with the business don’t belong to Nunez anymore.

Dolores Salinas from the Better Business Bureau says that consumers can always reach out to the manufacturer in these types of situations.

For more information watch the video above.