Valley woman shares story of younger brother who became an organ donor and recipient
Kristen Longoria-Sandoval is sharing her brother’s story.
Her brother was born with congenital heart defects, and at the age of one he received a donated heart.
He died at the age of six of unrelated reasons, but Longoria-Sandoval said her family is completing his story by having his organs donated.
According to the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance, over 100,000 people are waiting for an organ transplant nationwide.
