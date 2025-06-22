Valley woman shares story of younger brother who became an organ donor and recipient

Kristen Longoria-Sandoval is sharing her brother’s story.

Her brother was born with congenital heart defects, and at the age of one he received a donated heart.

He died at the age of six of unrelated reasons, but Longoria-Sandoval said her family is completing his story by having his organs donated.

According to the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance, over 100,000 people are waiting for an organ transplant nationwide.

You can register to become an organ donor online.