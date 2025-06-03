Vehicle found submerged in resaca near San Benito
A vehicle that was found submerged in water near San Benito on Sunday was registered in Florida, according to Cameron County Sheriff Manuel Treviño.
The vehicle was in a resaca on the 29000 block of Ratliff Road.
According to Trevino, no one was inside the vehicle when it was pulled out of the water.
The vehicle appeared to have been there for several days, Treviño added.
