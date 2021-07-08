Veterans Can Still Get Utility Bill Assistance in Hidalgo Co

EDINBURG – The deadline for veterans to apply for grant money to pay for utility bills is fast approaching.

Jaime Longoria, the executive director of the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency, said 403 veterans have qualified for the Bravo Zulu grant money.

Each veteran who qualifies can receive up to $600 to go towards their utility bills.

Longoria said his agency is looking to help as man veterans as possible before the grant expires on June 30.

To qualify for the grant, veterans need to prove that they were honorably discharged and they need to meet the financial requirements.

The Community Service Agency is located at 2524 N. Closner Blvd in Edinburg.