Victim in deadly Edinburg shooting identified
The Edinburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Sunday.
According to a news release from the city of Edinburg, just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 3800 block of Sarah Evans Street in reference to shots fired.
"When officers arrived, they discovered a man with a gunshot wound lying dead in an alleyway," the news release stated. Police later identified the victim as 23-year-old Anthony Maldonado.
Authorities say witnesses heard several gunshots and saw a black car, possibly an older model Chevy Malibu, speeding from the area and turning south on Mon Mack Road.
This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Edinburg Police Department at 956-289-7700.
