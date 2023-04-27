Vipers Fall in G-League Finals

EDINBURG - The Vipers hopes for a 5th G-League title and a successful title defense fell two games short on Thursday, falling 114-110 in Game 2 of the G-League Finals to the Delaware Blue Coats. Delaware wins their first ever G-League Championship with the win.

TyTy Washington led all scorers with 38 points and nearly led a furious 4th quarter comeback in the final minutes, but with the Vipers down by 4 and trying to get a fast break bucket to cut the game to two; Louis King of Delaware blocked a Trevor Hudgins layup that kept the Vipers deficit at four and essentially sealed the win.

The championship for the Blue Coats is their first title in franchise history in their 4th appearance in the Finals. The loss for the Vipers is their third in seven appearances