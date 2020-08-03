VP Pence, Border Patrol Discuss Health Care Made on Migrants

MCALLEN – A roundtable discussion with Vice President Mike Pence and the Border Patrol chief of the Rio Grande Valley sector took place Friday afternoon.

A range of topics were discussed, one was heath care for migrants.

Chief Rodolfo Karish explained border agents are making an average of 32 hospital runs every day to get sick migrants the care they need.

Also mentioned in the discussion, migrants bring across children who are not theirs.

