'We’ve got to do it’: Keeping kids safe during pandemic, school custodian shares his story

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic essential workers have had to adapt in order to stay safe while still on the job.

Roberto Quintanilla is the lead custodian at Vernon Middle School in Harlingen. Even with 20 years of custodial experience under his belt, when COVID-19 reached the Valley, he says it took his job to a whole new level.

Quintanilla says he arrives to work by 5:00 a.m. everyday to make sure everything is disinfected before kids set foot on campus.

His team spends hours cleaning and disinfecting walls, desks, bathrooms, the cafeteria and every other place imaginable on school grounds.

"I don't even count the times anymore," Quintanilla said. "It's just, we got to do it, we've got to go do it."

Keeping the students and teachers who are back on campus safe is their top priority.

"Parents entrust us with their kids, with their children," Quintanilla said. "We have to make sure they're taken care of."

He makes sure to take his job seriously-- he always makes sure the cleaning is done thoroughly. For the safety of all the children, especially his daughter who walks the same halls.

"It's for the kids. I love my daughter, I want to make sure she's safe," he said. "Not just mine, but everybody else's kids, I can't stress that enough. It's for the kids."

Reminders to social distance and avoid shaking hands are visible at almost every corner, hand sanitizer is available for kids as soon as they enter the building.

While it's more work, Quintanilla said he doesn't mind.

"We're doing everything that we can, everything we possibly can to make sure the kids are safe," Quintanilla said. "Anything and everything gets disinfected. All day, every day. Everything gets disinfected. That is priority number one."