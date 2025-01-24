x

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025: Morning freeze, temps in the 50s

Related Story

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

News
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025: Morning freeze, temps...
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025: Morning freeze, temps in the 50s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, January 22 2025 Jan 22, 2025 Wednesday, January 22, 2025 6:57:00 AM CST January 22, 2025
Radar
7 Days