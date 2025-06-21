Weslaco Animal Care Services opens new office
The city of Weslaco is celebrating the opening of a new office for their animal shelter.
The Weslaco Animal Care Services office is located at 1912 Joe Stephens Avenue near the Mid-Valley Airport.
The city is leasing the building, and using a $100,000 grant to help cover the cost, officials said during a Thursday ribbon cutting ceremony.
“We took an initiative in regards to painting the building, and with that alone there were several people who didn’t know where we were at. And it was through that initiative that they found us,” Weslaco Animal Care Services Director Krista Cheramie said.
Shelter workers say they take in more than 400 animals per month, but average about 50 adoptions. They're asking people to adopt and foster.
