Weslaco commissioners vote to lift stage two water restrictions

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

Weslaco city commissioners voted Wednesday to lift its Stage 2 water restrictions.

Residents were restricted from using water on certain hours and days of the week. Those restrictions were put in place in October 2023 when the combined water supply from the Falcon and Amistad reservoirs was less than 25 percent capacity.

The city said on Thursday morning the reservoirs are now at over 40% capacity.

Channel 5 News reached out to the Rio Grande Watermaster who oversees water levels across the state, who said the combined capacity at both reservoirs is at 22%.

In a statement to Channel 5 News, the city said they're correcting the way its water conservation plan is interpreted.

Read the full statement from the city below:

"According to the city of Weslaco water conservation plan — the document reads that Stage 2 restrictions may be terminated when the levels (of “Amistad and Falcon reservoirs”) are above 25%. The line was interpreted verbatim and the city is looking into correcting the interpretation."