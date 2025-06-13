Weslaco dental hygienist nears 3 millionth dental cleaning
Imagine performing so many dental cleanings that totals nearly three million teeth.
Weslaco Dental Hygienist Edward Narvaez has been at it for more than three decades.
His son recently used AI to figure out how many cleanings he's probably done. That's how they figured out he was nearing the milestone.
"It brings me a lot of joy. I love what I do. I have a passion for what I do. I love my patients and I love to see them leave with this beautiful smile," Narvaez said.
Narvaez works at Daydream Family Dentistry. He says his three millionth patient will get a whitening system, along with a certificate.
