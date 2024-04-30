Weslaco ISD resumes after school program for elementary school students

Elementary school students at the Weslaco school district will now have a chance to participate in a free after school program.

The After School Centers on Education program is being paid for thanks to a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

The district previously had the ACE program but ended it in 2021 after a five-year grant that funded the program ran out of funds.

“We want every boy and every girl in Weslaco to have every opportunity to be successful,” Weslaco ISD Director of External Communications John Garlic said. “The goal of everything we do is to make sure our students go through their elementary years so when they get to middle school, and eventually to high school and beyond, that they're as well-prepared as they can."

The grant money is also good for the next five years. The program will be two hours long, with the first hour focusing on academics and the last hour focusing on social activities.

Parents will be able to sign their students up to the program during the first week of the school upcoming school year.

Watch the video above for the full story.