Weslaco mechanic offers tips to protect your car during inclement weather

If you're hitting the road for Christmas, this weather could end that trip before it starts.

Weslaco mechanic David Muñiz says not checking things under the hood in this cold weather could leave you with big repair bills.

“Ice will expand, that's when you have problems with the radiator, the engine,” Muñiz said. “Keep up with your air pressure, all your fluids."

Tire pressure is important. Muñiz said. But not having enough antifreeze could damage your motor and radiator. Not having enough antifreeze could cause ice to form inside the tubes underneath the hood, which could cause those tubes to break.

“You'll ruin the engine on that vehicle if you don't have the proper antifreeze in it,” Muñiz said.

Drivers should also check their oil levels to make sure their car can function at 100% during this extreme weather.

The cold weather can damage car batteries, especially if they are a few years old.