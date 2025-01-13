Weslaco park to be renovated with inclusive swing set

The city of Weslaco is upgrading one of its parks to make it more accessible to children with disabilities.

The city recently received a $45,000 donation from the Knapp Community Care Foundation and Weslaco Elks Lodge.

The money will be used to renovate Gibson Park — located at 301 S. Border Ave. — with an inclusive swing set designed for children in wheelchairs.

“It's a big swing that not only the kids with the wheelchairs can enjoy, but it's something for all the family to enjoy it as well,” Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez said.

The city says they already have the equipment ordered, and it should be installed by April 2025.