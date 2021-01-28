x

Weslaco police investigating bar shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a Weslaco bar Friday night, Weslaco Police Sgt. Eric Hernandez confirmed. 

Hernandez said two people were injured during the shooting at Brews and Cues located on the 2900 block of West Business 83. 

The victims are in stable condition, Hernandez said. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

