Weslaco police investigating bar shooting
Related Story
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a Weslaco bar Friday night, Weslaco Police Sgt. Eric Hernandez confirmed.
Hernandez said two people were injured during the shooting at Brews and Cues located on the 2900 block of West Business 83.
The victims are in stable condition, Hernandez said.
The investigation remains ongoing.
News
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a Weslaco bar Friday night, Weslaco Police Sgt. Eric Hernandez confirmed. ... More >>
News Video
-
Texas National Guard coming to Starr County on Saturday to administer vaccines
-
Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for women who are pregnant?
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: The Candy Apple Factory
-
Sen. Cornyn hopeful for future turnout of mass vaccination efforts
-
Valley residents frustrated over reports of foreign nationals crossing border for vaccine