Weslaco Police: Man turns gun on himself after police-involved shooting

A man is dead after turning a gun on himself following an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Weslaco Police Department.

Authorities said at approximately 3:43 a.m. Weslaco PD responded to a verbal dispute on the 1400 block of East 8th street that extended to the 700 block of Tierra Santa Boulevard, involving people in two vehicles.

Officers learned that a woman and her ex-boyfriend were the two involved in the incident, the news release stated.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the man allegedly struck the woman's vehicle and caused it damage while she waited to enter a gated residential subdivision, police said.

Upon arrival, police observed a man holding a firearm approaching the front of the woman's SUV that was blocked between the other vehicle and the subdivisions' gate, police said.

"A Weslaco Police Officer then discharged his firearm towards the suspect to defend the persons inside the SUV," the news release stated. "The armed male then used his firearm to cause a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

Weslaco police requested medical services for the man, who was later pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

No other injuries were reported during the incident. The case remains under investigation.